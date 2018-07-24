Ryde Carnival in running to win ‘UK’s Most Popular Carnival’ award

Liz shares this great news on behalf of Ryde Carnival. Ed

Ryde Carnival has been chosen by the UK’s rental giants HolidayLettings.co.uk (owned by TripAdvisor) as one of the final 11 competitors in the running to be named the UK’s Most Popular Carnival for 2018.

To win this award, the carnival will need to receive the most votes on the Holiday Letting’s Website. Voting ends on 21st August (midnight), with the event receiving the most votes crowned “The UK’s Most Popular Carnival 2018” on 22nd August just in time for the start of Ryde’s three Carnival processions that take place on 29th and 30th August with the Illuminated on 1st September.

The winning carnival will also receive an official award certificate from Holiday Lettings (of TripAdvisor) to commemorate their win.

You can vote for Ryde Carnival and see the full list of the UK’s Most Popular Carnivals on the Website.

Recently named the No.1 Travel Blog in the UK, Holiday Lettings receives around 7 million unique visitors each month (Source: Google Analytics, Q1 2018).

The competition will also be promoted through their social media channels which attract over 260k followers.

Very proud of our Carnival

Ryde Carnival Chair said,

“We are thrilled to have been selected as one of the UK’s most popular Carnivals by Holiday Lettings. We are very proud of our Carnival, which is 130 years old this year, and we plan to put on an amazing show for our community and those visiting our lovely Island. “We would love as many people as possible to vote for us to show their support for this great Island tradition and the volunteers who make it happen every year.”

About Ryde Carnival Association

Ryde Carnival Association is the voluntary group that organises the three annual summer Carnivals that have been held in Ryde since 1888.

It’s members also create the “Ryde Carnival Queens” float and organize the group of young people representing the Town as the “Ryde Carnival Queens Team” at all the carnivals across the Island.

This year (2018) Ryde Carnival has received funding from Arts Council England and Tescos Bags of Help to work with professional Island based Carnival Artists – Shademakers UK and the New Carnival Company – to run free community workshops during August to create two amazing groups that will perform in this year’s Main and Illuminated processions.

