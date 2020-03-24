Ryde launches Coronavirus Support Hub to assist residents in need

Coronavirus Ryde Support Hub – Call (01983) 811105

We know this a frightening and difficult time for everyone. Every area on the Isle of Wight has local community support Hubs emerging during the Coronavirus outbreak and this includes in Ryde. So please seek help.

You are not alone

We are all in this together and you live in a caring community. You are not alone.

Ryde Town Council are working closely with Aspire Ryde and other organisations to help support residents of Ryde and the surrounding areas to get through this.

From today (24th March), we are offering a dedicated helpline for anyone seeking information and support during this period. Call (01983) 811105.

Free School Meals

Ryde ARCH in the Upper High Street are distributing packed lunches to pupils of Ryde Academy registered for Free School Meals.

They will be available for collection, from ARCH between Noon and 2pm Monday – Friday.

Other support

Residents can access:

Assistance for those in food poverty

Assistance for those struggling to obtain food or supplies

Assistance for those in vulnerable situations

Assistance for those experiencing difficulties with self-Isolation

Advice and information from Citizens Advice Bureau

Assistance with dog walking, post etc…

Mental Health support

We hope to offer assistance with the delivery of prescriptions in the very near future.

Get in touch

If you wish to register for these services, have concerns about a vulnerable neighbour or friend, or wish to volunteer please call (01983) 811105 between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

You are also able to access services by emailing reception@rydetowncouncil.gov.uk

The Ryde Community HUB is linked to an Islandwide HUB and Helpline coordinated by IW Community Action. This can be reached on (01983) 823600 and is available 9am – 5pm seven days per week.

Lilley: Keep safe, self-isolate and only go out as instructed

A message from the Mayor of Ryde Michael Lilley,

“Ryde Town Council and Aspire have now set up an operational Ryde Coronavirus Community Action HUB and we have a growing band of volunteers joining us to help out to people in need. “I urge people to keep safe, self-isolate and only go out as instructed to shop or exercise but remembering to keep to social distancing rules. Ryde has a wonderful community and together we will get through this difficult time. Together we will create hope for all.”

Please note that support can only be offered via the numbers above and residents should not attempt to make an initial contact in person either at Ryde Town Council offices or at Aspire Ryde sites.

We would like to thank all those who have volunteered their services to help with the current situation. We will be contacting people in the coming days as necessary to assist in this work.

