Ryde Rowers all set for South Coast Rowing Championships

Steve shares this latest report from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

Wightlink sponsored Ryde Rowing Club will be competing at the South Coast Rowing Championship, the concluding event of the 2017 Coastal season this Saturday (2nd September) which is being hosted by the Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association at Dorney Lake, near Eton, the venue for the 2012 Olympic Regatta.

Large squad competing

The Club has a large squad competing with entries in the Junior Regatta in the Boy’s J16 Coastal Coxed Fours, a Boy’s J16 and Girl’s J14 double and three single scullers – racing in the Boy’s J16 and Boy’s Coastal J16 events.

In the Senior Regatta, which follows the Junior events, the Club has a Junior senior Four, a Men’s and Ladies Coastal Junior Four and a Men’s Novice Coastal Four competing.

37th time representing Association

The Club’s Hants & Dorset ARA Coastal Ladies Junior Fours Champions are also competing – representing the Association in the Ladies Coastal Junior Fours Championship event where they take on the Champions and runners-up from the other two South Coast Rowing Associations.

This will be the 37th time that a crew from the Club has represented its Association in the Championship events.