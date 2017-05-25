Ryde Slide returns, but this time with ‘Total Wipeout’

Lauren Addison shares this latest news. Ed

Child-friendly giant inflatables will provide a ‘Total Wipeout’ at this year’s Ryde Slide on Sunday 16th July.

Based on the iconic TV show, this exhilarating and bouncy challenge will be located close to the beach at Western Gardens.

Wayne Whittle said,

“It’s the perfect addition this year, we’re already planning the biggest and best slide to date and once you’re wet, you might as well go for it.”

From the Big Orange Balls and Boxing Wall to the Stepping Stones and Wrecking Ball, all the TV favorites will be there to guarantee a fun-filled family day out. At 200 metres long, this year’s Ryde Slide will be bigger and faster than ever.

Wayne added,

“We’ve moved the whole slide further down Union Street to the steepest part. It will be much faster than last year and I can’t wait to try it out.”

Tickets are available online, with a very limited number available on the day. To book your tickets and slide slots, visit the Ryde Slide Website.

Sponsors making the event happen, Wightlink, Isle of Wight College, Hss Hire, Solent, DNN Signs, Goddards, Isle of Wight Jobs & Isle of Wight Distillery.