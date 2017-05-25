Armed police carry out random routine check at ferry terminal

Residents are advised to remain alert by not alarmed – ferry terminals are just one of the areas armed police will be patrolling after the national security threat level was increased to ‘Critical’.

armed police at red funnel

The national security threat level was increased to ‘Critical’ earlier this week following the horrific attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night.

In response, Hampshire Constabulary urged residents to remain alert but not alarmed and advised they’d been putting in place additional armed and unarmed patrols at key locations such as transport hubs.

OnTheWight reader Danielle Wright sent us this photo of armed police at the East Cowes ferry terminal this morning.

No need for concern though, as a spokesperson for Red Funnel confirmed it was, “a random routine check in line with the current security level”.

Image: © Danielle Wright

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 25th May, 2017 12:29pm

By

