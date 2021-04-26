Sailor with possible spinal injuries rescued by Cowes RNLI

A 25-year-old woman who sustained injuries while sailing a dinghy in the River Medina led to the launching of Cowes RNLI lifeboat on Sunday afternoon.

The woman had apparently fallen backwards as she attempted to sail in a brisk south-easterly wind, and during the incident twice knocked her head and received pelvic injuries, as well as a possible spinal injury.

Taken to St Mary’s

The lifeboat, which launched at 2pm, transferred the barely conscious woman from the Kingston Marina training pontoon to Kingston, East Cowes, where she was treated in an ambulance.

Although the Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance also attended, it was decided the woman should be taken by the ambulance to St Mary’s Hospital.

Jet-skier rescue

Hardly had the lifeboat returned to station, that at 3.20pm it was launched again, this time in response to a report that a jet-skier had ended up in the water near the Cowes Harbour entrance. The emergency began when the jet-ski had broken down in and was taken in tow by a yacht, but had then capsized.

The man, who was given a blanket, but declined any further treatment, was taken to Trinity Landing. Meanwhile the jet-ski was towed to Cowes by a local harbour commission launch.

News shared by George on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

Image: © RNLI/Andy Miles