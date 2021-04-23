Watch: Bottle plane made for £60 soaring over the Isle of Wight

If things are getting on top of you today, you’re wound up, or frustrated, this hypnotic short film from Paul Knights is sure to help provide a reset.

It’s of his bottle plane, featured last week, which Paul constructed from standard two litre plastic lemonade bottles, with the wing and tail made from foamboard. All in, it cost him £60 in materials to build.

Paul says,

“She might not win any beauty prizes….. but this bird flies.

Paul is working on an easy to follow build video which we’ll share when it goes live (or you can follow his YouTube channel).

And relax …

In the short film below, the plane is being piloted by Andy Noctor. The beautiful music is Drifting among Strangers by Gavin Luke.