Call for councils to protect open spaces by registering as town or village greens

The Open Spaces Society, Britain’s oldest national conservation body, today (Monday 26th April) launches its Grant A Green campaign.

The society urges local councils in England and Wales voluntarily to register their open spaces as town or village greens, to protect them from development and give local people rights of recreation there.

Under unprecedented threat

The society explains that it is more important now than ever to secure our green spaces.

Not only have the restrictions on movement meant that people have discovered that their local open spaces are essential for their health and sanity, but also those spaces are under unprecedented threat.

Outdated and inadequate planning guidance

With changes to the planning system, green spaces are in the firing line for development.

In Wales, such spaces are under threat from outdated and inadequate planning guidance.

Set an example to others

Landowning local councils can set an example to others, and provide a gift for their communities, by registering their land as greens.

There is a guide to voluntary registration on the society’s Website and there is no charge for applications, which are made to county or unitary councils’ commons registration departments under section 15(8) of the Commons Act 2006.

Hodgson: Enormous threats to our precious open spaces

Says Nicola Hodgson, one of the society’s case officers,

“This is the moment for local councils to set an example and voluntarily register their land as town or village greens. “In the face of enormous threats to our precious open spaces this is the best way of ensuring that they can be enjoyed for ever by local people.”

