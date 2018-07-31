Section of Ashey Road, Ryde closed on safety grounds

Ashey Road, Ryde has been closed to traffic at its junction with Bettesworth Road for a distance of 16 metres.

The closure is to allow Southern Water to complete mains replacement works.

It has become unsafe for traffic to pass the excavation at the junction of Bettesworth Worth.

Diversion

The diversion will affect Ashey Road, Swanmore Road, West Street, Green Street, St John’s Road, St John’s Hill, Alexandra Road, Great Preston Road, Nicholson Road and Smallbrook Lane.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure.

Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Location map

