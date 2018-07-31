A thriving farming economy post-brexit is critical to our future says Isle of Wight MP

Bob’s office shares this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely has met with National Farmers’ Union members on the Island to discuss the forthcoming agriculture Bill and Brexit.

The breakfast meeting at The Garlic Farm in Newchurch included Matt Legge, the Isle of Wight NFU chair, James Osman – NFU’s County Advisor and Garlic Farm owner Colin Boswell.

Seely: “Farming is critical to our future”

Afterwards, Bob said he had agreed to write to Farming Minister in support of an Isle of Wight farming agenda.

Bob said,

“I was delighted to meet with members of the farming community to talk about the measures the Government needs to implement to ensure that the farming community flourishes. “It is important that the Isle of Wight continues to thrive post-Brexit, I am confident it will and it was good to hear wide-ranging views on this and many subjects. “As managers of the landscape, food producers and employers, farming is critical to our future.”

Image: Matt Legge – Chair, Isle of Wight NFU, Caroline Knox, Emma Hawkins, Bob Seely, Natasha Edwards, Robyn Munt, Colin Boswell – owner, The Garlic Farm, James Osman – NFU County Advisor

