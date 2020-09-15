Share your lockdown poetry and be part of the Islesolation Poetry Gallery

Anyone of any age can enter their lockdown poetry to the Islesolation Poetry Gallery. Details within

book shelf on wall with neon light that says we are all made of stories on the wall

Share your poems about living through lockdown to be part of Newport Library’s Poetry Gallery and Independent Arts’ High Street gallery, as well as their online ‘Islesolation’ gallery.

Poems must be submitted by 24th September 2020 and poets of any age can enter.

Hand in your poems to any Isle of Wight library or email them to [email protected]

