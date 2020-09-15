Share your lockdown poetry and be part of the Islesolation Poetry Gallery

Share your poems about living through lockdown to be part of Newport Library’s Poetry Gallery and Independent Arts’ High Street gallery, as well as their online ‘Islesolation’ gallery.
Poems must be submitted by 24th September 2020 and poets of any age can enter.
Hand in your poems to any Isle of Wight library or email them to [email protected]
Tuesday, 15th September, 2020 5:52pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nVM
Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Newport, poetry
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓