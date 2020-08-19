Share your views with Town Council on proposed West Acre 475 house development

Ryde Town Council (RTC) would like to hear residents’ views about the proposed West Acre Park housing development.

The development provides for 475 houses on a greenfield site on the north-eastern edge of the town. 166 (35 per cent) of the houses will be affordable and 116 (70 per cent) of these will be for social rent.

RTC wants to hear from you

Ryde Town Council does not have the power to decide whether or not this development should go ahead. However, it can submit comments to the IW Council, which is the local planning authority.

Therefore, in order to inform its comments, the Town Council would like to hear the views of residents.

Conyers: Want to hear from residents in all parts of the town

Diana Conyers, Chair of Planning, said,

“This is a major development, affecting the town as a whole. “We would like to hear both positive and negative views and to hear from residents in all parts of the town, not just those in the immediate area.”

Find out more

Information on this application can be found on the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal (ref: 20/01061/FUL).

Residents can submit their comments in writing or by email, or by attending a special online Planning Committee meeting on 8th September 2020. Comments must be received by Friday 4th September 2020.

For more information, visit to the Website or email [email protected]