Shock that prior to Lockdown #2 announcement, Bob Seely wasn’t opposed to Tier 2 and 3 residents visiting the Isle of Wight

Concerned Isle of Wight resident Chris Jarman had been communicating with Conservative Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely’s office over the last week to try and find out where Bob stood on visitors coming to the Island from Tier 2 and 3 areas around the country.

His concern was that people from areas that the Government had identified as having rapidly rising transmission rates of Covid-19 were leaving the Tier 2 and 3 areas and coming to spend time on the Island.

Government advice

By way of a reminder, the restrictions on people living in Tier 3 areas (labelled as ‘very high’ risk) were that they could not meet anybody anywhere indoors who was not part of their household or support bubble, nor would they meet them in a private garden or outdoor venue such as a pub garden.

The Government also advised those living in Tier 3 areas not to travel into or out of those areas, other than for work, education, youth services or caring responsibilities.

Yes or No answer

After writing to Bob Seely’s Office a couple of times and not getting a straight answer, Chris asked again, “What is Bob’s view on whether residents of Tier 2 and 3 areas should be permitted to travel to the IOW?” requesting a simple Yes or No answer.

Bob: “Not opposed”

He finally got an answer:

“Bob is supportive of the government’s efforts and is not opposed to Tier 2 and 3 residents visiting the Island.”

Taken aback, Chris got in touch with News OnTheWight saying,

“The Government advisory is that they should not travel. I think most Islanders will be astonished and angered at our MP’s brazen stance against his Government policy. I’d imagine the Government may well be annoyed at this too.”

Image: seattlecamera under CC BY 2.0