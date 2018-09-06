Shortage of autism experience affecting diagnoses delays, says CCG head (Updated)

‘We can’t unpick the past’ — health bosses have apologised to parents for lengthy wait times for an autism diagnosis, and said they hope to clear the backlog in the next six months.

There are an estimated 450 children on the waiting list for a diagnosis.

Full service not in place by April 2019

A report, seen by the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (IW CCG), today (Thursday) said a full service would not be in place until April next year. Two interim providers have been brought in to help clear the backlog — Psicon Ltd and Helios Ltd.

The CCG said it would continue to use the interim providers until it was no longer necessary and if the support was required.

Lengthy delays a ‘significant issue’

Interim managing director, Martin Wakeley, said the lengthy delays to providing a full service had been a significant issue on the Island.

He said:

“We are absolutely understanding of the stress this has caused children and their families.”

He said although the CCG had been criticised for the time taken to set up a full service alongside the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, there was a national context to the issue.

He said:

“There is a shortage of experience in this area. “We are trying to build that service as quickly as possible. This is the start of the solution.”

Hotline in place

All parents should have been sent a letter, and a dedicated hotline is in place. This week, 20 families have called the hotline already, seeking support and assistance.

Any parent who has not received a letter are encouraged to contact the hotline on (01983) 822 099 ext. 5464.

Update 16:32: Corrected phone number from (01983) 922 099 to (01983) 822 099

