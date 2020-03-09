Six town houses could be built on former Spar site

The applicant says that given the number of flats in the town, “houses were ultimately deemed more appropriate”

victoria street town houses

A planning application for six, three-storey town houses on the former site of Ventnor Spar (and Leslie’s Motors before that) is live on the Isle of Wight council’s Website for public comment.

The proposals are to redevelop the redundant brownfield site, which after the closure of Spar, became what appeared to be a ‘free for all’ car park. The site has now been fenced off for the last few months.

Town houses ‘more appropriate’
The applicant says the proposals for the site were carefully explored at ‘Pre App stage’, looking at both flats and different house types. Given the propensity of flats in the town, “houses were ultimately deemed more appropriate, and indeed more suited to the style of the street”.

Parking for six cars has been included in the plans.

Residents can view the application details on the Isle of Wight council Website by using 20/00354/FUL in the search box

Image: © Macaire Associations

Monday, 9th March, 2020 9:58am

By

1 Comment on "Six town houses could be built on former Spar site"

neilwheel
I don’t really follow the logic of this statement: “Given the propensity of flats in the town, “houses were ultimately deemed more appropriate”. doesn’t the preponsity of flats reflect the character of the town? And are flats not better in climate terms and top floor flats/apartments could be smaller possibly meeting the needs of single younger people. car usage/parking is obviously an issue but if you’re younger… Read more »
9, March 2020 10:39 am
