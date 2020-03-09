Six town houses could be built on former Spar site

A planning application for six, three-storey town houses on the former site of Ventnor Spar (and Leslie’s Motors before that) is live on the Isle of Wight council’s Website for public comment.

The proposals are to redevelop the redundant brownfield site, which after the closure of Spar, became what appeared to be a ‘free for all’ car park. The site has now been fenced off for the last few months.

Town houses ‘more appropriate’

The applicant says the proposals for the site were carefully explored at ‘Pre App stage’, looking at both flats and different house types. Given the propensity of flats in the town, “houses were ultimately deemed more appropriate, and indeed more suited to the style of the street”.

Parking for six cars has been included in the plans.

Have your say

Residents can view the application details on the Isle of Wight council Website by using 20/00354/FUL in the search box

Image: © Macaire Associations