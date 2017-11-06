Slipshod Singers and special guest at Poppy Day Appeal Concert

This coming Saturday night, The West Wight Slipshod Singers will perform with a special guest soloist at Christ Church, Totland in a Poppy Day Appeal Concert.

war quote

Martyn shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

The West Wight Slipshod Singers will perform with a special guest soloist at Christ Church, Totland on Saturday, 11th November in a Poppy Day Appeal Concert.

The Remembrance Concert starts at 7.30 pm and the Slipshods will be singing a selection of ballads and songs which were popular during the two World Wars which reflect the hopes and fears of service personnel and their loved ones.

No Slipshod concert would be complete without them also singing a few of their favourite and well-known numbers.

slipshod singers by
Image: © Graham Minassian

Our tenor soloists this year are members of the choir and we extend a special welcome to our guest soprano Jenny Gibbs.

Mulled wine will be available during the interval and there will be a retiring collection at the end of the concert with the proceeds going to the Poppy Day Appeal Fund.

Image: Ben_Kerckx under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 6th November, 2017 12:19pm

By

Totland, West Wight

