‘Slow down, Save Lives’ Police campaign highlights the devastating impact of speeding

Hampshire Constabulary is supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s ‘Slow Down, Save Lives’ campaign that launched earlier this week.

Running until 7th June, the campaign aims to remind motorists of the importance of travelling within the speed limit, while promoting greater awareness around the dangers of speeding.

Speeding has been identified as one of the ‘fatal four’ factors that results in fatal or serious injury collisions.

Officers will out and about engaging and reassuring communities across Hampshire about the importance of driving within the speed limits.

Johnson: The speed limit is a limit, not a target

PC Liz Johnson, of the Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said:

“Research from across Europe suggests speeding is the most significant factor that contributes to road deaths and serious injury. “Excessive or inappropriate speed has an appalling impact when you’re involved in a collision. The forces experienced by the human body in a collision increase dramatically as the speed increases. If you collide with a pedestrian at 30mph they have an 80% chance of survival, however if you collide at 40mph then the pedestrian only has a 10% chance of survival. “Our focus on those who endanger lives on our roads is relentless through both enforcement and education with a National Speed Awareness course as an alternative to prosecution. This approach is aimed at improving knowledge and attitudes to influence better behaviour on the roads. “It needs to be noted that the speed limit is a limit, not a target – there will be times when you have to drive much slower to stay in control. Drivers can become complacent about roads they are familiar with, causing them to be less alert to the road, and drive at a faster speed.”

Impact of speeding

Hampshire Constabulary want to remind motorists of the devastating impact speeding can have, not only increasing the risk of a collision, but the severity of the impact at higher speeds.

Figures show that on average 17 people are killed and 126 are seriously injured every month in the UK, where speeding is believed to have been a significant factor.

Keep your distance

At 30mph, vehicles are travelling at 44 feet or about 3 car lengths each second. Even in good conditions, the difference in stopping distance between 30 mph and 35 mph is an extra 21 feet or 6.4 metres, more than 2 car lengths, this could make all the difference in avoiding a collision.

The distance required to stop safely, significantly increased at higher speeds.

Johnson: It’s not worth the risk

PC Liz Johnson continued:

“Please do not speed. It’s not worth the risk, and you will massively reduce the chances of being involved in a collision when an unexpected incident happens.”

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

Image: photologue_np under CC BY 2.0