‘Smokers who quit for six weeks or more are happier and experience less anxiety and depression’ says health boss

People are being encouraged to find out how they can give up smoking for good this No Smoking Day.

Simon Bryant, director of public health at the Isle of Wight Council, has spoken of the benefits of quitting ahead of the 37th National No Smoking Day tomorrow (Wednesday 10th March).

He said,

“This last year has been very difficult and stressful for many of us, but the good news is that smokers who quit for six weeks or more are happier and experience less anxiety and depression than those who carry on smoking. “While giving up smoking for good may sound daunting, evidence shows you are more likely to succeed with the help of a stop smoking service than if you try to quit by yourself. “Healthy Lifestyles Isle of Wight, the council-funded stop smoking service, offers practical solutions, including switching to e-cigarettes, support online, by telephone or via an app, to help you quit in a way that suits you.”

The number of smokers on the Island is around 14 per cent, which is about 16,800 people and remains slightly higher than the national average.

Mosdell: Quitting now is best thing you can do

Councillor Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for public health, added,

“Quitting isn’t always easy, however, Healthy Lifestyles Isle of Wight can help you get the right stop smoking aids to prevent you feeling like you need a cigarette all the time. “Quitting now really is the best thing you can do to look after your mental and physical health.”

Healthy Lifestyles Isle of Wight

As well as offering information and advice, Healthy Lifestyles Isle of Wight can help with stop smoking aids including nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum or inhalers, prescription only stop smoking medicines and e-cigarettes or vapes.

Combining stop-smoking aids with expert help means people are three times as likely to quit as using willpower alone.

For further information on stop smoking support for Island residents, visit Healthy Lifestyles Isle of Wight.

Image: Mathew MacQuarrie under CC BY 2.0