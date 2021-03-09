What the Isle of Wight council can and can’t do during the pre-election period

The pre-election period (purdah) begins in less than two weeks, so we thought you’d like to understand what the Isle of Wight council can and can’t do during that time

Trees outside County Hall

The Isle of Wight pre-election period (often referred to as purdah) begins in less than two weeks, on 22nd March 2021.

During the pre-election period the Isle of Wight council can continue to function, but some restrictions, by law, do apply.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said,

“The Isle of Wight Council starts the pre-election period (as it is called) on Monday 22nd March 2021, it runs until the close of the polls at 10pm on Thursday 6th May 2021.

“Committee meetings may be held, and indeed some are scheduled, but during this pre-election period the Council must have regard to the Code of Recommended Practice on Local Authority Publicity.”

What is not permitted
According to the Local Government Association (LGA) councils should not:

  • produce publicity on matters which are politically controversial
  • make references to individual candidates or parties in press releases
  • arrange proactive media or events involving candidates
  • issue photographs which include candidates
  • supply council photographs or other materials to political group staff unless you have verified that they will not be used for campaigning purposes
  • continue hosting third party blogs or e-communications
  • help with national political visits (as this would involve using public money to support a particular candidate or party). These should be organised by political parties with no cost or resource implications for the council.

The LGA state that councils can continue to do the following:

  • continue to discharge normal council business (including budget consultations or determining planning applications, even if they are controversial)
  • publish factual information to counteract misleading, controversial or extreme (for example, racist/sexist) information.

More in the FAQ
The LGA has a great FAQ of what is and isn’t allowed, including items such as councillors being allowed to continue tweeting, so long as it’s not using council resources, such as a council-provided phone.

Why the early start?
According to the LGA, the latest the pre-election period can start is 29th March.

News OnTheWight asked the IWC why they had chosen to start earlier than required. We’ll update once we hear back.

Source: LGA
Image: © Isle of Wight Council

Tuesday, 9th March, 2021 1:41pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oj8

Isle of Wight News

