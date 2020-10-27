Number of Covid-19 patients being treated at St Mary’s Hospital remains low

As recently reported by News OnTheWight, all hospital patients being discharged to a care setting are tested for Coronavirus (Covid-19) beforehand, planned up to 48 hours before.

As the number of positive tests slowly increases on the Isle of Wight, many readers have been keen to know just how many people are being treated for Covid-19 symptoms at St Mary’s Hospital.

Back at the end of September, News OnTheWight put a number of questions to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

The stats

They replied that since the start of the pandemic:

105 people have been admitted to be treated for Covid-19

41 patients have passed away from Covid-19 at the hospital

64 patients have been discharged from hospital

Isle of Wight NHS Trust were unable to provide figures specifically for discharges to care homes or the hospice because, they say, of the complexity and required resources by the team to pull that information together.

How many recently in hospital

In official stats up to 20th October for total reported admissions to hospital and diagnoses in hospital is one each day on 5th, 6th, 9th, 10th and 12th October.

How many ICU beds?

As many people are already aware, there are six Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds at St Mary’s Hospital and 24 beds in the isolation ward set up to treat Covid-19 patients.

The latest data (up to 20th October) shows there were just three ICU beds at St Mary’s Hospital occupied by confirmed Covid-19 patients.

Winter increase?

As reported earlier this year, when the Covid-19 crisis hit in March, St Mary’s reconfigured large parts of the hospital so up to 200 extra beds could become available, had they experienced an increase in admissions. That still stands should there be an increase of admissions over the winter.

Weekly update

The weekly update of confirmed positive tests and deaths due to Coronavirus will be published later this morning.

Image: © Janet Welsh