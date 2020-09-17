Solent LEP launch new grant fund to help businesses adapt and diversify in response to impact of Covid-19

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is seeking applications for a share of a new £375,000 SME grant fund.

The Restart and Recovery and Kickstarting Tourism Grants have been created specifically to help SMEs in the Solent LEP area to adapt and diversify in response to the impacts of COVID-19, with at least £157,000 ring-fenced to support the visitor economy and the remaining funds open to applications from SMEs in the wider economy.

Grants between £1,000 – £3,000

Funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), eligible SMEs can access grants of between £1,000 – £3,000 (and up to £5,000 in exceptional circumstances).

All grants must cover 100% of the cost of the product or service applied for, with no requirement for match-funding.

What the money can be spent on

Examples of eligible expenditure on professional services include:

Review of the business strategy

Strategic review of business models

Development of recovery plans

HR, financial and legal advice

Coaching and mentoring in leadership and management development / Change management

Innovation strategy to adapt and diversify products/services

The introduction of new technology

Developing or revising marketing/digital strategies to reach new markets

Mitigating the impact of social distancing measures

Rebuilding a viable business model

Developing product offerings

Legal and environmental health compliance

Skills analysis and development plans

Workforce management

Employee engagement, welfare and wellbeing

Equipment or other means to adapt

Grants may also be used to purchase minor equipment to adapt or adopt new technology in order to continue to deliver business activity or diversify. For example, a tourism business may need to purchase a second cash register to enable adequate social distancing in its gift shop. Other examples of potentially eligible expenditure on equipment (where a Covid-19 related impact can be demonstrated) could include:

IT hardware to support home working (excluding [the replacement of existing] PC/Laptop and mobile phones)

Software to enable secure remote working

Online sales/purchasing platforms

Equipment for remote working including desks, chairs etc.

Cloud-based storage

Website creation / development

Johnson: Addressing potential new opportunities

Solent LEP Chair, Brian Johnson said:

“The visitor economy is incredibly important across the whole Solent region and this fund will allow this sector specifically to apply for help. “This fund has been created in response to a number of SMEs seeking specialist advice to further mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in order to build resilience within their business. “The grants will also help if SMEs want to address potential new opportunities which could require ongoing support and guidance.”

Allocated on a competitive basis

To be eligible for the fund, you must be an existing SME with at least one year’s trading history. All funds will be allocated on a competitive basis providing the strongest bids with funding and we are particularly keen to encourage applications from those that have not previously received COVID-19 related support.

Deadline

Round one of the Fund will close once 1,000 applications have been received, or one week from its launch on 16th September, whichever is the sooner.

Should 1,000 applications not be received, round one will close at 11:59 pm on 23 September 2020. The Solent LEP is expecting application levels to be very high and is strongly encouraging businesses to apply as soon as possible.

To find out more information and apply, visit the Website.

News shared by Bex on behalf of Solent LEP. Ed

Image: CC BY 2.0