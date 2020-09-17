Letter: It’s high time the Isle of Wight NHS was properly financed

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Hans Bromwich, Cowes. Ed

Similar to our Isle of Wight Council being underfunded by Central Government, with Bob Seely’s promised Island deal money nowhere to be seen, our one and only hospital on the Island is in a similarly torrid position.

Deficit written off?

During the Isle of Wight NHS Trust Board Meeting held on 10th September, I asked if the Trusts deficit had been written off inline with Matt Hancock’s announcement made earlier in the year, and if so, had the Trust been lifted out of ‘financial’ special measures, a bizarre situation where the cost of borrowing rises from 3 per cent to a staggering 6 per cent.

Remains in Special Measures

The Trust, which oversees the running of St Mary’s hospital, has not been lifted out of special measures, and remains in a wholly unacceptable situation where to maintain its obligations to our Island community, it has to jettison as many services to third parties, ‘partners’ as possible, simply to remain solvent.

High time NHS was properly financed

This is no way to run a National Health Service, we all pay our taxes to fund our health service, it is high time it was properly financed and resourced on the Isle of Wight, and not continually undermined by the Government who are hell bent on making it fail, so they can wheel in their American friends with their highly lucrative private health care model, in order to make huge sums of money for shareholders and company directors.

Image: P Schadlerunder CC BY 2.0