Sony PlayStation 5 launch helped by Isle of Wight company‘s craftsmanship

A J Wells and Sons have recently worked on an exciting new project for the 2020 launch of the new Sony PlayStation 5 (which takes place today), something gamers will instantly recognise from the photos.

The Isle of Wight signage and engineering company, who make much of the iconic century-old Roundels for London Underground, were commissioned by Transport for London to create four giant illuminated Underground signs in the shape of the PlayStation console buttons.

On display for 48 hours

The pole-mounted signs were designed to temporarily replace the standard Roundels that mark the four street exits at London’s Oxford Circus Station: The Triangle, Circle, X and Square were erected under the cover of darkness on Tuesday and will be on display for just 48 hours before being taken down and moved to Sony’s London headquarters for permanent display.

The creative marketing stunt forms part of an elaborate narrative that Sony have created in the lead-up to the UK launch of their new PS5 console on Thursday 19th November.

Handcrafted on the Island

The signs were designed, manufactured and installed by A J Wells and Sons.

The project was carried out under strict secrecy and turned around in just over two weeks.

News shared by Ced on behalf of A J Wells and Sons.