FB6 deep dive conclusion: Floating Bridge 6 ‘a resounding failure and bottomless money pit’ say stakeholders

At the end of last month News OnTheWight pored over a series of documents relating to the costs and losses of Floating Bridge 6 a vital link between Cowes and East Cowes at the mouth of the River Medina.

The custom-built bridge, which came into service in May 2017 and has experienced a catalogue of failures – impacting the local economy ever since – has now cost the Isle of Wight council considerably more than the original £3.2m price tag.

Stakeholders: “A resounding failure and a bottomless money pit”

Speaking on behalf of the Stakeholders’ and Engineers’ Group, Cameron Palin, told News OnTheWight,

“The most recent accounts from the Isle of Wight Council have shown Floating Bridge 6 has been a resounding failure and a bottomless money pit. “The recent FOI shows that since August 2018 the Floating bridge has made an almost £1.2 million loss. Add that also to the £1.8 million project overspend in 2017-2018, it’s clear that taxpayers are forking out more money for a unreliable and unsustainable Floating Bridge, whilst the old Floating Bridge made healthy profits for the Council. “The launch alone has cost the taxpayers an additional £200,000, and Seaclear, the boat pushing the Floating Bridge, has cost over £245,000.”

“This waste of public money is frankly not good enough”

Cameron went on to add,

“This does not include other costs such as for external contractors coming in to make repairs, and the extra parts which have been replaced and repaired frequently on the bridge; those costs have come in at a resounding £455,000. This waste of public money is frankly not good enough and residents of the Isle of Wight deserve better. “The Isle of Wight Council are running an unviable business model. Residents, businesses, and engineers alike believe the only way forward now is to replace Floating Bridge 6. “The Floating Bridge still has too many problems with cars scraping and long waiting times.”

Stakeholders: Side thrusters not the solution

Cameron finished by saying,