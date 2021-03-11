Soundcheck music industry crash course offers a fantastic opportunity for young Islanders

The Ventnor Exchange is excited to be bringing this music industry event – Soundcheck: A Music Industry Crash Course is a virtual event – to young people on the Isle of Wight, through its new platform, Brave Island.

Soundcheck takes place via Zoom on Saturday 27th March, from 11am – 4.15pm, with additional content to be made available on the Ventnor Exchange Website on the day.

Interviews, Q&As and panel discussions

Learn from a range of top industry professionals from places like Spotify, agency ATC Live who represent bands including Fontaines D.C. and Mac Demarco, and successful independent labels like Big Scary Monsters and Alcopop! through a mixture of interviews, Q&As and panel discussions.

Dave Owen

What to expect

Soundcheck will be covering topics such as how to get signed, how to get your music heard, artists’ personal experiences, as well as hearing from a music producer, learning about PR and what different roles there are within a record label – this event isn’t just for artists, but any young Islanders interested in the music industry!

Sign up at via the Brave Island Website to book your place and receive updates on guest speakers as they’re announced.

What is Brave Island?

Soundcheck is brought to you by Brave Island, a new type of platform for 14 – 25 year olds living on the Isle of Wight and interested in the creative industries.

With regular posts each week listing new opportunities to get involved, learn new skills, get free tickets to events or even paid jobs and commissions, it’s completely free to take part, and you only need to apply to whichever opportunities most appeal to you.

Sign up now via the Brave Island Website.

News shared by Megan on behalf of Ventnor Exchange and Brave Island. Ed