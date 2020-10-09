Isle of Wight Can Depress fans cook up some sweet puns

We’re big fans of the jokesters over at IW Can Depress. They always manage to come up with a great satirical take on Isle of Wight topical subjects.

As you’ll see from the picture above, in a friendly poke about the news of thrusters being added to the Floating Bridge, IW Can Depress stuck a couple of Boost chocolate bars to the side of the Bridge yesterday.

It gave us a giggle, but what made up laugh even more was the burst of creativity that was sparked from wordsmiths, a few of which we’ll share below.

Sweet talk

Graeme Egerton said,

“We could all do with seeing the end of this Topic. The Ripples can be felt everywhere, just because one can’t cross ‘Twix Cowes and East Cowes. It’s Bounty affect people in so many ways. I hope the Wispas are correct and this will soon be fixed. It’s about Time. Out.”

Myles Farrington replied,

“You got to remember its not a sprint but a Marathon.”

David Holmes added,

“We need a Quality Street through a tunnel, then we could have a Celebration.”

The banter continued with Kevin Saunders saying,

“Just another Fudge by the Council.😀”

Dunc Man added,

“Are the IOW Council from Mars? 😆”

Briony Jane Banks-Mulhern said,

“Well we can’t leave it as a Drifter!”

To which Lee Morgan added,

“I personally have no faith in this council. But each Toblerone.”

