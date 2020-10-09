Council highlight ‘five steps to mental wellbeing’ ahead of World Mental Health Day

The Isle of Wight Council is highlighting that this Saturday 10th October 2020 is World Mental Health Day.

The theme this year is ‘Mental Health for All’. As the psychological impacts of Covid-19 become clear, now more than ever it is vital that mental health support is available to everyone.

Life can get on top anyone at any point; it could be work-related, health related, linked to relationships, current circumstances or an accumulation of many things.

Importance of good mental health

Throughout the pandemic the Isle of Wight Council has been highlighting the importance of good mental health across its media channels by providing a range of tips and resources available to all and will continue to do so over the coming months.

Making positive change can seem so hard, especially during uncertain times. And sometimes, it can be hard to know where to start.

Mosdell: “One more opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of positive mental wellbeing”

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Public Health and Housing Needs said:

“During this pandemic we are all rightly concerned about our physical health. Mental health is equally important. “When we enjoy good mental health, we have a sense of purpose and direction, the energy to do the things we want to do, and the ability to deal with the challenges that happen in our lives. “I am delighted to support this World Mental Health day as one more opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of positive mental wellbeing.”

The “Five Ways to Wellbeing” (Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Keep Learning, Give) are simple and proven actions that workplaces can introduce to help their people find balance, build resilience and boost mental health and wellbeing.

Find more information and take the first step towards improving your wellbeing on the Website.

