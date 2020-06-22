Southampton piloting weekly at home Coronavirus tests for key workers and their households

A new pilot scheme has launched across the Solent in Southampton, where those taking part will be able to complete Coronavirus tests at home by putting their saliva into a sample pot to be tested for current infections of the virus.

The month-long pilot will see GP staff, other essential key workers, university employees and members of their households among the first groups to participate, with test kits delivered either to their home or place of work for them to complete every week.

Samples will be collected safely from homes by University of Southampton staff or returned to an agreed location on a weekly basis and participants will receive test results within 48 hours.

Hancock: Help us learn if routine, at-home testing could pick up cases of virus earlier

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said,

“Saliva testing could potentially make it even easier for people to take Coronavirus tests at home, without having to use swabs. This trial will also help us learn if routine, at-home testing could pick up cases of the virus earlier. “I am very grateful to everyone involved in the trial who is helping us develop our understanding of the virus which will benefit not only our but the global response to it.”

Highly promising tests

The new saliva test will be significant to increasing testing capacity and accessibility as it does not require the use of a swab, which some people find uncomfortable.

The test has already been shown to be highly promising and the pilot is undertaking further validation against polymerase chain reaction ( PCR ) nasal swabs.

Help to identify Coronavirus cases early on

Weekly testing as part of the pilot will help to identify Coronavirus cases early on, including for those with no or minor symptoms, meaning those who test positive can isolate within their households.

The details of those who test positive will be shared with the NHS Test and Trace programme so contact tracing can start immediately.

Routine testing of asymptomatic staff

This comes on top of the routine testing of asymptomatic staff in health and care settings already taking place using existing testing capacity.

The pilot will be jointly led by Southampton City Council, the University of Southampton and the NHS, alongside a wider network of public services in Hampshire.

800 GP practice workforce first

Southampton City Council Director of Public Health Debbie Chase said:

We will initially invite Southampton’s 800-strong GP practice workforce and their households to take part, followed by some other essential key workers and some University of Southampton staff and students as we evaluate the logistics needed for regular testing of large population groups.

Godfrey: Contribute to safely restoring economic activity

Professor Keith Godfrey, University of Southampton, said:

The health, social and economic impacts of lockdown cannot be underestimated. “Through this initiative we believe we can contribute to safely restoring economic activity within the city and region during national relaxation measures, whilst enabling people to regain their lives, work and education.

The pilot will run for up to four weeks testing people on a weekly basis. Participants for the pilot are currently being registered with self-testing due to start next week.

News issued by the Department of Health and Social Care. Ed

Image: Vincent Ghilione under CC BY 2.0