Special Measures for council-run care home for people with a learning disabilities

Following three unannounced inspections in August 2017, Overbrook Care Home in Wootton has been rated as Inadequate by the watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the local authority run care home which provides accommodation for four people living with a learning disability.

Highlights from report

Lack of enough staff, lack of support and the provider not being fully engaged in the running of the home are some of the reasons that led to an Inadequate rating.

Highlights include:

The provider was not fully engaged in the running of the home. They did not have an effective system in place to monitor the quality and safety of the home; the records relating to people’s care were not always accurate and up to date.

There was not enough staff available at the home to safely meet people’s needs. The registered manager had not always fully assessed the risks associated with people’s care and support.

People medicines were not always managed safely and they did not always receive their medicine in the correct way. Staff did not always protect people from the risk of infection.

People’s ability to make decisions was not assessed and staff did not follow legislation designed to protect people’s rights.

People did not always receive support from staff who had received the appropriate training to meet their needs.

Staff were task focused and did not always treat people with dignity and respect; or respect people’s choices and their privacy.

People’s records of care were not always personalised and staff were not always responsive to people’s needs.

People were not able to engage in individual activities and access the community on an individual basis. They did not receive appropriate mental and physical stimulation.

People were supported to have enough to eat and drink; however, mealtimes were not always a social experience for people.

Special Measures

The overall rating for this service is ‘Inadequate’ and the service is therefore in ‘special measures’.

The CQC say,

Services in special measures will be kept under review and, if we have not taken immediate action to propose to cancel the provider’s registration of the service, will be inspected again within six months. The expectation is that providers found to have been providing inadequate care should have made significant improvements within this timeframe.

The report

Full details of the Inspection can be found in the report below.





Image: RosenGrant under CC BY 2.0

