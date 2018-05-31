New Isle of Wight company to bring second wind to Land Rover Discovery

After three years of development in their free time, the Rotodama team have unveiled the initial Rediscovery prototype.

The prototype vehicle went on public display at the Land Rover Legends show at Bicester Heritage last weekend, 26-27th May 2018.

This is a superb conversion for an old LandRover Discovery, really useful piece of kit. And fun to drive, our lad liked it so much he actually hugged it! @rotodama #landrover #Pickup #Truck #4×4 pic.twitter.com/lBZybEWBM0 — Ralph Hosier (@RalphHosier) May 27, 2018

From sports utility to super utility

With broad experience of off-road and agricultural vehicles, the Rotodama team realised that a large number of Land Rover Discoverys were being scrapped due to corrosion within the body of the vehicle.

This meant that high value, strong, working drivetrain and chassis underneath were going to the scrapyard with many years of service still in them.

The obvious solution was to develop a replacement body to fit to the rugged Discovery running gear. The simple and easy to service drivetrain is an ideal candidate to be put to work in agricultural and ‘rough service’ environments. What was originally a ‘Sport Utility Vehicle’ can become a Super Utility vehicle, in its second life.

Forward control layout

To make best utility use of the footprint of the Discovery, a ‘forward control’ layout was chosen. This liberates a 1.8m wide, by 3.7m (6’x12’) loadbed, with over 1000kg payload capacity.

The cab frame is constructed predominantly of super-strong steel tube. It is largely built to Motor Sport Association rollcage specifications. This offers superior operator safety and protection in rough service environments.

Ensuring longevity

A body panel system has been used, where the panels are inset into the cab, protecting them from knocks and blows, which should ensure longevity in service. They are also easy to replace: old panels can be cut out and new ones bonded in, with ease.

Significant development effort was invested in ensuring a comfortable driving position, with excellent visibility and simple sliding windows. All windows are flat glass, allowing for cheap and easy replacement.

Low ground pressure

With around 1000kg of body replaced with approximately 500kg of cab and loadbed, plus the ability to fit larger tyres, the ground pressure of the vehicle is comparable to side-by-side ATVs.

In addition to this low ground pressure, the Rediscovery delivers better ground clearance, much bigger payload weight carrying and load space, as well as a great choice of low-cost spares availability for the Land Rover drivetrain, at the heart of the vehicle.

Strong, simple and serviceable

This is a strong, simple and serviceable vehicle, able to move loads across rough terrain easily. It will provide excellent service for users likely to include farmers, tree surgeons, shooting estates, quarries and other challenging applications.

There are a number of enhancements to be made to the initial design, with deliveries of cab kits and whole vehicles expected shortly. After production begins the range will be expanded with a doublecab, people carrier and full-body truck for overland camper conversion to be introduced in due course.

Article by Thomas Cowley, in his own words. Ed