Speedway: Warriors head to the the Houses of Parliament

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

Isle of Wight speedway fans believing the 2017 season ends today (Tuesday) will need a quick re-think, as co-promoters Barry Bishop and Martin Widman extend their calendar by one day to take in a very special away meeting at Westminster.

The Warriors’ guiding lights will be required to don best bib and tucker as they head to London tomorrow with sponsors and guests, having been invited by Speedway Great Britain and the All Party Parliamentary Group for Motorcycle Speedway to attend their annual reception and awards ceremony.

Barry Bishop took time out from polishing his shoes to say,

“We are tremendously honoured to receive this invitation and proud of the way that our club has developed in the past two years. We have an all embracing community who work harmoniously to make a night at the speedway an affordable, enjoyable and fun filled evening. “Our training school ‘My First Skid’ goes from strength to strength and the hard work of everyone connected to the club is being recognised by our invitation to The Houses of Parliament. “We won’t be alone as other clubs are also being represented, however we will hold our heads high and continue to be leading ambassadors for both speedway and the Isle of Wight.”

Image: © Ian Groves

Location map

View the location of this story.