Speedway: Warriors thrash the Potters

Rob shares this latest report from Island Speedway. Thanks also to Ian Groves for the photos. Ed

‘Wightlink’ Warriors 56 Stoke Potters 33

Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors returned to track action in the National League on their home shale for the first time since 22 June and recorded their third success of the year, seeing off Stoke Potters in another dramatic night’s action.

Connor Coles led the Warrior attack with a faultless fifteen point maximum gaining points from the gate and from behind in a power packed display that earned the traditional bumps after an excellent pass of Ben Morley in heat 15. He received resolute backing from his team mates with a solid score chart leaving only scraps for Stoke to work with.

The visitors cause was not helped by the early departure of David Wallinger in heat 3 who hit the back straight safety fence after touching the inner kerb on bend two and lifting violently.

Indeed the meeting was delayed by 70 minutes whilst medical staff attended to the stricken Potter. Eventually he was moved by County Ambulance to hospital for attention to lower back injuries.

That accident did take a little of the gloss off the meeting, however it was a very happy James Cockle, the Warriors’ skipper, who said after the meeting,

“That was a great team performance and promises more for the future. The team are working well together and everyone is trying to do their very best and help each other. “As captain I expect nothing less than 100% from my riders and that’s what we got tonight. “It’s never nice to see riders get hurt and David’s crash tonight was horrible. On behalf of the Warriors, we hope David isn’t too bad and that he’s up and about very soon.”

Scorers

Warriors: scores: Ben Wilson 10+2, Chris Widman 6, James Cockle 10+1, Scott Campos 7, Connor Coles 15, Jamie Sealey 2, Adam Portwood 6+1.

Stoke Potters: Ben Morley 10, Ryan Terry-Daley 3+3, Tony Atkin 6, David Wallinger 0, Luke Priest 6, Paul Burnett 1, Shaun Tedham 7+1.

Warriors move on to Eastbourne on Saturday evening to take on the Eagles before returning to the Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium next THURSDAY (3rd August) when Buxton Hitmen are the visitors.

Image: © Ian Groves

