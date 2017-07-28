Rare lizard spotted on the Isle of Wight

This rare melanistic, gravid Viviparous lizard was spotted near Wroxall where melanistic adders had previously been photographed.

melanistic lizard

Thanks to James Goode for sharing this shot of an apparently rare lizard spotted on the Isle of Wight.

James came across this little beauty – a melanistic, gravid Viviparous lizard (common lizard) – whilst out looking to take photos of melanistic adders.

Having checked briefly around the Internet forums, it does appear to be quite a rarity.

Do let us know if you happen to spot one too.

2 Comments

  1. Suruk the Slightly Miffed


    28.Jul.2017 1:01pm

    Those melanistic adders.

    Did they all have cunning plans?

  2. steephilljack


    28.Jul.2017 1:26pm

    melanistic means having a black pigment
    gravid means carrying eggs or young
    vipiparous means bringing forth live young

