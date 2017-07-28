Thanks to James Goode for sharing this shot of an apparently rare lizard spotted on the Isle of Wight.
James came across this little beauty – a melanistic, gravid Viviparous lizard (common lizard) – whilst out looking to take photos of melanistic adders.
Having checked briefly around the Internet forums, it does appear to be quite a rarity.
Do let us know if you happen to spot one too.
Friday, 28th July, 2017 1:00pm
By Sally Perry
Suruk the Slightly Miffed
28.Jul.2017 1:01pm
Those melanistic adders.
Did they all have cunning plans?
steephilljack
28.Jul.2017 1:26pm
melanistic means having a black pigment
gravid means carrying eggs or young
vipiparous means bringing forth live young