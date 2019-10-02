St Catherine’s to expand into former Free School site

St Catherine’s School for speech and language has expanded its site and improved its provisions by taking over the former Island Free School site in Ventnor.

St Catherine’s has taken over the lease of the building to provide new teaching areas for older students, and assessment and training rooms to enable the school to extend its outreach and development services.

Special school

The charity school supports students from seven to 19 years who have speech, language and communication needs, providing a modified curriculum developed especially for their pupils.

Its main site, located in Grove Road, Ventnor, runs a residential and day school and sixth form centre.

Sixth Form a new site

Following the acquisition of the building on St Boniface Road, the charity will, in time, move its sixth form to the new site, also expanding the range of services it provides.

Elizabeth Bowen, chair of trustees, said:

“St Catherine’s is excited at the prospect of expanding its service to help more children, young people and families. “Our aim as a charity is to support and enable children and young people to achieve more than they ever thought possible, and we hope with this expansion we can help many more children and young people fulfil their potential.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview