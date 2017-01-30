Join in solidarity with refugees at Newport gathering

The outrage at the Executive Order made by US President Trump a few days ago – to introduce a four month ban on people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from travelling to the US – has been well-reported over the weekend across the international media.
Not surprisingly, many Islanders were also distressed to hear the news and will be joining in solidarity on Tuesday evening to show their support for those fleeing conflict around the globe.
Gathering on Tuesday
A Facebook event page reads,
Speaking out against prejudice, discrimination and intolerance.
Join supporters on the Isle of Wight at a gathering in solidarity with refugees across the globe.
We are citizens of the world!
Vix Lowthion, IW Green Party parliamentary candidate, said in support of the event,
“’The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.’ Whilst standing up for refugees in a town square on a dark winter’s night may not set the world alight, we join many thousands of other concerned people across the country in taking the first of many steps to condemn the actions of President Trump, and those who support him.
“History will judge us at this moment, just as history judges citizens who turned a blind eye in the 1930s. I urge islanders to take 60minutes out of their day, and join us in Newport on Tuesday evening.”
The gathering takes place on Tuesday 31 January between 6pm-7pm at St Thomas’ Square, Newport.
Fazz
30.Jan.2017 1:12pm
Yawn,!!! Germany and other European countries all welcomed Refugees and looked what has happened Rape all over Europe. Any Human is illegal if they don’t have the relevant credentials to be in that country.
Vix Lowthion
30.Jan.2017 1:17pm
‘Rape all over Europe’?
Are these ‘alternative facts’?
The people in the US who have been refused entry had visas, green cards, jobs in the USA. They were very legal in all senses of the words.
Apartheid was legal. Slavery was legal. The Holocaust was legal. Legality is a matter of power, not justice.
Suruk the Slayer
30.Jan.2017 1:30pm
***”Apartheid was legal. Slavery was legal. The Holocaust was legal. Legality is a matter of power, not justice.”***
Love that.
I imagine the likes of Daesh and Al Qaeda look on Trump as a gift from heaven. They couldn’t ask for a better recruiting sergeant. Trump is making the terrorist threat worse, not better.
Suruk the Slayer
30.Jan.2017 1:33pm
Talking of Apartheid, there was a saying in Apartheid South Africa which is relevant to Trump’s enthusiasm for torture:
“How do you catch an Elephant?”
“You catch a mouse and beat it until it admits it is an Elephant”.