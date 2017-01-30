Join in solidarity with refugees at Newport gathering

The outrage at the Executive Order made by US President Trump a few days ago – to introduce a four month ban on people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from travelling to the US – has been well-reported over the weekend across the international media.

Not surprisingly, many Islanders were also distressed to hear the news and will be joining in solidarity on Tuesday evening to show their support for those fleeing conflict around the globe.

Gathering on Tuesday

A Facebook event page reads,

Speaking out against prejudice, discrimination and intolerance. Join supporters on the Isle of Wight at a gathering in solidarity with refugees across the globe. We are citizens of the world!

Vix Lowthion, IW Green Party parliamentary candidate, said in support of the event,

“’The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.’ Whilst standing up for refugees in a town square on a dark winter’s night may not set the world alight, we join many thousands of other concerned people across the country in taking the first of many steps to condemn the actions of President Trump, and those who support him. “History will judge us at this moment, just as history judges citizens who turned a blind eye in the 1930s. I urge islanders to take 60minutes out of their day, and join us in Newport on Tuesday evening.”

The gathering takes place on Tuesday 31 January between 6pm-7pm at St Thomas’ Square, Newport.

