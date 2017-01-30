Ryde Rowers pay tribute to their sponsors and supporters

Steve shares this latest news from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

Sponsors, supporters and helpers of Ryde Rowing Club were entertained at an informal gathering at their Clubhouse on Friday evening (27th January) to thank them for their support during the last year.

In addition to the Club’s main sponsors Wightlink, Main Regatta Sponsors Carisbrooke Shipping, the event sponsors at the Regatta and all those who had supported and helped the Club during the last year – a special mention was made of those who had supported the Club’s major fund raising project for the year – to secure a replacement Minibus Bus – which was on show.

Sponsors thanked for support

A special thank you was made to those who had supported this project – Spinlock, Churchers Bolitho Way, Sydenhams, the Horse and Groom and TLM Laser – who are also the Club Regatta’s new main sponsors.

After a welcome and thanks from Club Captain Peter Allsopp, and a short presentation on the club’s activities and successes in 2016 – which included winning the Hants & Dorset ARA Men’s Novice Sculls Championship’s and a share in the Ladies Novice Fours Championships – and two crews – a Men’s and Ladies Coastal Junior Fours being selected to represent their Association at the South Coast Rowing Championships – a presentation was made to Felicity Radak, a Fundraiser with the Isle of Wight Youth Trust, who – working in conjunction with Wightlink – were the Club’s nominated charity, once again in 2016.

Donation to Youth Trust

Following various fund raising activities – the club was able to hand over another cheque for £500 to the Isle of Wight Youth Trust, matching the donation made last year.

The IW Youth Trust are a charitable independent and professional organisation offering counselling, advice, information and support services to young people under 25 on the Isle of Wight and, in some cases their parents or carers.

Image: © Ryde Rowing Club Captain Pete Allsopp presenting the cheque to Felicity Radak of the IW Youth Trust