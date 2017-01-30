Here’s where the UKIP IWC Executive member stands on resettlement of Syrian refugees

At some point in the next few months, most likely April, up to five Syrian families will be resettled on the Isle of Wight as part of the Government’s Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme (VPRS).
The families will be coming from refugee camps in countries bordering Syria and are some of the most vulnerable, having experienced torture, violence, intimidation and other horrors we can only imagine.
Reassurance sought from new Executive
Members of the welcoming committee, who have been working hard with the Isle of Wight council and partners to secure safe environments for the families, will today (Monday) be meeting with UKIP councillor, Daryll Pitcher in order to seek reassurance of his commitment to the VPRS Programme.
Cllr Pitcher was recently appointed as Executive member for housing and homelessness. He is the councillor who last year voted against a motion condemning racism, xenophobia and hate crimes.
At the September 2016 Executive committee, when he was in opposition, Cllr Pitcher also expressed his desire for the council to do only what was compulsorily required of them in relation to the Resettlement Programme, ie. provide help for children.
Councillor sets out his position
In response to concerns raised about his position on the Resettlement Programme, Cllr Pitcher told OnTheWight,
“My understanding is that the previous Executive have already made the offer to Central Government to rehouse the families.
“That being the case it would be very difficult to change the policy at this late stage and at a time when the Isle of Wight Council needs friends for the challenges ahead.
“What I will be doing is looking to get further reassurances on the bona fide nature of the families even though I realise I may not be given their names at this time.
“If we are to have five families then let it be five genuine families who need our help. I will also be looking to ensure the accommodation given to them is suitable i.e. that it is the appropriate size and in the right location to aid their integration into our community.”
All families will be housed in private properties, which will have no bearing on the current housing waiting list. The cost of the resettlement will be met by the Government and have no effect on the Isle of Wight council’s budgets or services.
Solidarity gathering
Islanders will be gathering on Tuesday evening to join in solidarity with refugees from around the world.
All are welcome.
Image: UNHCR/L. Abou Khaled under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 30th January, 2017 9:04am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eXy
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News
.
Mark Francis
30.Jan.2017 10:02am
So I am still not sure what his position is.
Nigel Farage (who is in fact nobody now) is in favour of “extreme vetting”
Suruk the Slayer
30.Jan.2017 10:30am
Farage is being extraordinarily quiet over that antics of his best buddy, Trump, isn’t he?
As is the new UKIP Grand Wizard Paul Nuttall.
Geoff Lumley
30.Jan.2017 10:36am
Sadly he remains one of our MEP’s for the South East region.
profoundlife
30.Jan.2017 1:04pm
Farage has said he supports trump on the muslim immigration issue. At least you know where he stands, I suppose…
electrickery
30.Jan.2017 10:03am
No doubt Brother Pitcher would like their names so that he can personally check out, from his own vast experience and international contacts, that all five (yes, FIVE!) families are of appropriate religion, no nasty diseases, no history of mental illness, adequately funded and of clean habit.
Makes you proud to be British.