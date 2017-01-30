Here’s where the UKIP IWC Executive member stands on resettlement of Syrian refugees

At some point in the next few months, most likely April, up to five Syrian families will be resettled on the Isle of Wight as part of the Government’s Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme (VPRS).

The families will be coming from refugee camps in countries bordering Syria and are some of the most vulnerable, having experienced torture, violence, intimidation and other horrors we can only imagine.

Reassurance sought from new Executive

Members of the welcoming committee, who have been working hard with the Isle of Wight council and partners to secure safe environments for the families, will today (Monday) be meeting with UKIP councillor, Daryll Pitcher in order to seek reassurance of his commitment to the VPRS Programme.

Cllr Pitcher was recently appointed as Executive member for housing and homelessness. He is the councillor who last year voted against a motion condemning racism, xenophobia and hate crimes.

At the September 2016 Executive committee, when he was in opposition, Cllr Pitcher also expressed his desire for the council to do only what was compulsorily required of them in relation to the Resettlement Programme, ie. provide help for children.

Councillor sets out his position

In response to concerns raised about his position on the Resettlement Programme, Cllr Pitcher told OnTheWight,

“My understanding is that the previous Executive have already made the offer to Central Government to rehouse the families. “That being the case it would be very difficult to change the policy at this late stage and at a time when the Isle of Wight Council needs friends for the challenges ahead. “What I will be doing is looking to get further reassurances on the bona fide nature of the families even though I realise I may not be given their names at this time. “If we are to have five families then let it be five genuine families who need our help. I will also be looking to ensure the accommodation given to them is suitable i.e. that it is the appropriate size and in the right location to aid their integration into our community.”

All families will be housed in private properties, which will have no bearing on the current housing waiting list. The cost of the resettlement will be met by the Government and have no effect on the Isle of Wight council’s budgets or services.

Solidarity gathering

Islanders will be gathering on Tuesday evening to join in solidarity with refugees from around the world.

All are welcome.

Image: UNHCR/L. Abou Khaled under CC BY 2.0