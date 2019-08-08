Standing ovation for First Act’s performance at Summer Serenade concert

On Wednesday last week at St. Saviours, Shanklin, Newchurch Male Voice Choir sang a number of groups of songs, in between which, the First Act Theatre Group (pictured above) performed a series of songs from their shows.

Standing ovation

This performance was greeted by a standing ovation from the audience as it goes to show that the magic of music and performance is a boost to the confidence of people with learning difficulties.

The church was then filled with the beautiful sound of the Oboe as Donna Brihmani performed several numbers.

Over £700 raised

A wonderful evening’s entertainment and enjoyment culminated in over £700 being donated by the audience in the retiring collection and raffle.

These proceeds will be split between the Choir and The First Act so they will be able to continue entertaining audiences and raising monies for Island charities and good causes.