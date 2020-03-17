Staying in cars on Isle of Wight ferry journeys could be one stage closer

Readers will know that OnTheWight has been pursuing for some weeks now the ability for those travelling on the Isle of Wight ferries to stay in their cars during journeys, in response to the spread of Coronavirus.

Last week the Marine and Coastguard Agency (MCA) stood firm on passengers not remaining in vehicles during ferry crossings

Staying in cars?

Today (Tuesday) Bob Seely, the Isle of Wight’s current MP, was on his feet in Parliament trying to pursue the same.

He asked,

“Will he/the Government support, today, the MCA to allow for people to sit in cars during ferry journeys in the UK, to protect at risk groups and for social distancing purposes.”

Rabb: Very important and excellent practical points

Dominic Rabb, the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs,

“He raises very important and excellent practical points. They are mainly, I have to say, for the Secretary of Transport – but he is, I can assure my honourable friend, talking to the ferry operators as well as the airliners and is working together to make sure we get, not just the clearest advice, but the most practical advice, so that our constituents and indeed people travelling to the UK or form the UK can make the decisions that they need to make.”

Allow ferry operators to build a resilience plan

Bob Seely’s first question was about the cross-Solent operators building ‘a resilience plan’. He said:

“Will the Government please relax today, competition law, to allow discussion between the three cross-Solent ferry operators to build a resilience plan. They will be in breach of the law if they do not – and lives could depend on it, if our ferry services fall over.”

Image: tipsfortravellers under CC BY 2.0