Stolen baby chameleon found kept in ‘filthy’ conditions

Following yesterday’s appeal, we’re pleased to let you know that the stolen baby chameleon has been returned to its rightful home.

The three-month old chameleon was stolen from Wight Vipers on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the staff bereft and wracked with worry for the young animal that needs specialist care.

Kirsty from Wight Vipers posted on Facebook late last night that they’d collected the baby chameleon from the police station and was now able to ensure it had the right care and attention.

She said,

“Well amazing news thanks to all you guys who helped us and shared etc. “Damien and I have just got back from the police station with this guy (see picture) in tow! He needs to rest overnight and then we’ll evaluate him properly. “He was being kept in a tiny filthy box with crickets, bigger than his head, biting him . He smells bad and obviously isn’t too happy.”

The Wight Vipers team will be posting more photos and info today for those shared their concern for the little guy.

We love a happy ending. Let’s hope the baby chameleon rested well last night and bounces back from his unfortunate adventure.