Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 31st August 2018

If you’re out on Isle of Wight roads today (31st August), or tomorrow, find out more about travel delays by looking at our roadworks list.

Road ahead closed

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 August — 05 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 27, NORTH ROAD, SHANKLIN, PO37 6DB
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W0001983862067A

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 August — 14 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.144 – Wight Grill
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 31/08-13/09
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004223

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 August — 05 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 61, ST. JAMES STREET, NEWPORT, PO30 1LQ
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W0001983526110A

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight
31 August — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE UMBER 1, ESPLANADE, RYDE, PO33 2EA
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W0001983811935A

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
31 August — 08 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : ML 140216 From the junction of Newport Road to a point 234 meters south east thereof : Arctic Road-Cowes
Works description: Post works – Reset Kerbs COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019622

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: APPROX 43 M S/W FROM O/S 34 DODNOR LANE ON DODNOR LANE
Works description: NEWPORT – 401771 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQHDNAW01

Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
31 August — 05 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: ON FERNICLOSE ROAD OPP JUNCT WITH GULLY ROAD SEAVIEW IOW PO34 5BS
Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09386415

Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
31 August — 08 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640320 – Outside “Sakara”, “Warren Lodge, “Costcutters and Dolpin Lodge : Granville Road-Totland
Works description: Post works – Channel repair TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019623

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
31 August — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 27, GREAT PRESTON ROAD, RYDE, PO33 1DR
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W0001983563075A

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 35, HUNNYHILL, NEWPORT, PO30 5HJ
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983527044

Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
31 August — 05 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S COBWEBS PRIORY DRIVE SEAVIEW ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09386540

