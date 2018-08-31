Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 31st August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

31 August — 05 September

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 27, NORTH ROAD, SHANKLIN, PO37 6DB

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W0001983862067A

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 August — 14 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.144 – Wight Grill

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 31/08-13/09

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004223

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 August — 05 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 61, ST. JAMES STREET, NEWPORT, PO30 1LQ

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W0001983526110A

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight

31 August — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE UMBER 1, ESPLANADE, RYDE, PO33 2EA

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W0001983811935A

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

31 August — 08 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : ML 140216 From the junction of Newport Road to a point 234 meters south east thereof : Arctic Road-Cowes

Works description: Post works – Reset Kerbs COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019622

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: APPROX 43 M S/W FROM O/S 34 DODNOR LANE ON DODNOR LANE

Works description: NEWPORT – 401771 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQHDNAW01

Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

31 August — 05 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: ON FERNICLOSE ROAD OPP JUNCT WITH GULLY ROAD SEAVIEW IOW PO34 5BS

Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09386415

Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

31 August — 08 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640320 – Outside “Sakara”, “Warren Lodge, “Costcutters and Dolpin Lodge : Granville Road-Totland

Works description: Post works – Channel repair TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019623

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

31 August — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 27, GREAT PRESTON ROAD, RYDE, PO33 1DR

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W0001983563075A

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 35, HUNNYHILL, NEWPORT, PO30 5HJ

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983527044

Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

31 August — 05 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S COBWEBS PRIORY DRIVE SEAVIEW ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09386540

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0