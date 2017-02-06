Stolen work van abandoned after collision: Police appeal

A work van was involved in a collision and left abandoned with the engine running. Did you see anything.

Emergency call:

We’re appealing for witnesses to a road traffic incident, which was reported to us at about 4am yesterday (Feb 5).

A silver Nissan Primastar van, which is believed to have been stolen, was in a collision on Whitepit Lane, Newport. The van had A M Builders written on the side of it.

There was nobody in the vehicle when it was found with the engine still running and significant damage to the front of the van.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the van being driven between 8.30pm on Saturday (Feb 4) and 4am on Sunday (Feb 5).

If you have any information, call 101 quoting 44170045740.

Monday, 6th February, 2017 3:01pm

By

.

.

