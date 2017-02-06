Rob provides a new voice for the Wightlink Warriors

Barry shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

The Wightlink Warriors management have sensitively secured a replacement for Bryn Williams, the legendary speedway announcer who died unexpectedly at Christmas, with Rob Dyer stepping in to fill the massive void Bryn’s passing left.

Speaking after his appointment Rob said

“I couldn’t allow this opportunity to pass. The chance to work with one of the sport’s most go-ahead promotions was too good to miss. Barry and Martin have been getting fabulous reviews following the revival of speedway on the Island. “They are building an inclusive community brand that is already the envy of many established tracks. I feel very privileged to have been asked to take on a key match day role and can’t wait to link up with Chris Popple to inform and entertain the Warrior faithful.”

Co-promotor Barry Bishop said

“We were shocked and saddened by Bryn’s passing and realised that we had to secure a new race day announcer, who could work seamlessly with Chris Popple and emulate Bryn’s high standards. We know that Bryn will be an extremely hard act to follow as he did so much for the club – race day announcer, press officer and more but fortune bestowed upon us when we received an approach from long standing speedway follower Rob Dyer. “Rob is an experienced interviewer and commentator for one of the sports leading DVD producers, where he has been behind the mic for over 10 years. He has been attending speedway since 1968 and has an excellent knowledge of the sport at all levels having travelled across the UK and Europe to watch meetings. “Last year Rob did some work for our media partners speedwayportal.com and it was clear from that and our subsequent discussions with him that he will have no problem embracing the Warrior Way and joining the Warrior family. It’s great to have Rob on board and I hope you will join me in welcoming him to the club.”

