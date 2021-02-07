Strong and clear advice for anyone with, or living with, Covid-19 in the household (video)

There is some great advice in this video for anyone with Covid-19 or those living with someone who has it. Even if you are not, it’s worth knowing just in case

Dr Simon Giles outside the Bay Medical Centre

If you have Covid-19 or are living with someone who has Covid-19 this video from the Isle of Wight council has some great tips and advice. Even if you are not it’s worth knowing just in case.

It goes beyond the usual wash your hands and wear a mask advice and includes many things you may not have thought about before.

Dr Simon Giles presents the information very clearly, and if you want to take notes, you can just pause the video and start again when ready.

Sunday, 7th February, 2021 11:13am

