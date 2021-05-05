Students given masterclass in essential speaking and listening skills

Year 8 students at Cowes Enterprise College, sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), have been learning invaluable communications skills thanks to education charity Talk The Talk.

Expert trainers from the charity, whose mission is to improve students’ communication skills to enable positive interaction in all life situations, joined students to encourage and empower them to speak confidently on a wide range of topics.

Coached and supported

The students were offered numerous speaking opportunities and were coached and supported throughout the workshop to deliver a structured two-minute presentation on a topic for which they have a genuine passion to their peers.

The Year 8s spoke on topics such as ‘Should there be a bridge from the Isle of Wight to the mainland?’, ‘Is gaming a sport?’ and ‘Is there an alternative to the floating bridge?’, all of which delivered open and engaging discussions for the whole class.

A masterclass in essential speaking and listening skills

The successful day was structured through Talk The Talk’s ‘Talk About Communication’ workshop, an exciting and engaging masterclass in essential speaking and listening skills which educates students on how to use persuasive language techniques to get ‘their message’ across.

The workshop nurtures employability skills, interview techniques and key presentation skills, with Cowes students and staff reflecting positively on the day’s work.

Kitley: A fantastic opportunity for our Year 8 students

Rachel Kitley, Principal of Cowes Enterprise College, said,

“We were excited to welcome Talk The Talk to the academy; this has been a fantastic opportunity for our Year 8 students to work with experts in communication to develop their public speaking and presentation skills. Developing public speaking forms a key part of our student charter. The Cowes Charter encompasses a broad range of opportunities our students are entitled to whilst they are with us from Year 7 right through to Year 13. “At Cowes Enterprise College we are proud to provide our students with a broad and varied curriculum that educates for life. Offering a wide-range of experiences and opportunities, such as Talk The Talk, is one of many ways we achieve this.”

Student: Helped me build my confidence

A year 8 student at Cowes Enterprise College said,

“I was so nervous about speaking in front of people before the workshop, but now I feel like I could talk in front of anyone! “I’m really grateful to the trainers from Talk The Talk for helping me build my confidence.”

Providing essential tools and skills to communicate confidently

Mr Richard Hull, Director of Talk The Talk, said,

“There is no doubt that grades open the door to opportunity for our students. But when they walk through that door, they need a completely different set of skills. “We are striving to ensure that all young people are suitably equipped with the essential tools and skills to communicate confidently in a variety of situations – both within school and in their lives beyond.”

News shared by Luke on behalf of Ormiston Academies Trust, in his own words. Ed