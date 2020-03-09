Students helped to aim high, to dream and find their passion in art during #IoWArtTakeOver

The purpose of National Careers Week (2nd-7th March) is to celebrate careers guidance and education and to provide resources that will empower students. The Island Education Federation joined in by giving 900 students across the Federation the opportunity this week to take part in the #IoWArtTakeOver for National Careers Week.

This involved a full day at each school where year 7, 8 and 9 students were supported in finding their Art!

Finding your passion

Nick Corston, founder of the non-profit organisation, Steam Co, kicked off the days with an assembly where he explained his aim of helping young people to aim high, to dream and find a passion; their art.

One child’s art might be photography, another’s might be cooking…or coding…fashion…or football. Whatever it is, finding it will inspire them to follow their dreams, connect and have a successful future.

Four different workshop activities followed the assembly and students got to experience all of them. The first, The Art of Rockets, involved everyone creating their own paper rocket and firing it into the air. Some reached as high as 200 feet!

The Art of Coding

The second workshop was The Art of Coding. This challenged students to create their own computer games and digital experiences and not just to consume them.

They learnt how to code a BBC Micro:bit in just under an hour!

The I Love Art

The next workshop was The I Love Art project. This involved students designing their own #ILOVEART logo and joining the $1million global collaboration with France’s world famous street artist, JR. Some of the logos were chosen to be printed on t-shirts on the day.

The Art of Inventing

The final workshop was The Art of Inventing. Students were inspired by Chief Little Inventor, Dominic Wilcox, to come up with zany invention ideas. These were uploaded to Dominic’s website where he will provide feedback!

Both of the days finished with a rocket launch finale to really make it a day to remember. This involved launching a dynamite powered rocket 500 feet in the air and watching it return on a parachute recovery system.

Looking at impact of AI and robots

In addition to the activities for students, two additional sessions were provided at Medina College for parents and members of the public.

The first was an interactive session titled ‘How to get kids coding’ and the second was a screening and panel discussion on the film “Most likely to succeed” which looks at the impact of AI and robots on the skills our children need to thrive.

The workshops incorporated many elements of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics and provided a fun, interactive experience in which students were able to be creative, collaborate and express themselves.

Helped students realise their potential

Careers Leader for the Federation, Mrs Naomi Smy, said,

“This event really got students thinking about their future careers and helped them to realise their potential.”

Founder and CEO of National Careers Week, Nick Newman, said,

“Collaboration and sharing good practice are core values of National Careers Week 2020 and it is important that these messages reach young people, teachers and families in every corner of the UK. “We are therefore delighted to be collaborating with STEAM Co. and the Isle of Wight Education Federation working with Primary and Secondary School communities on the Island for the week.”

News shared by Gemma on behalf of Island VI Form. Ed