Plans submitted for bulk buying food store in Newport

A bulk-buy food store could come to Newport — if planning permission is granted.

Talks are developing with The Food Warehouse, a branch of Iceland, and the Isle of Wight Council to take over the empty unit in the Wakes Retail Park in Newport — where PC World used to be.

In a planning application submitted to the council to change the use of the building, Barton and Willmore planners said The Food Warehouse was committed to the space and would occupy the site if the application was granted.

Twenty to 25 jobs could be made if the application is granted.

Change of use

Currently, only bulky goods, such as larger electrical appliances, furniture and household textiles can be sold from Unit B, but the application submitted on behalf of NewRiver Retail, proposes to turn the space into a foodstore with a potential 30 per cent floorspace for non-food goods.

Even though there is an Iceland in Newport, The Food Warehouse, which was launched in 2014, offers a wider range of products, including bulk purchases.

With 120 stores nationwide, including in Southampton, Gosport and Poole, The Food Warehouse would add to the growing number of supermarkets in Newport.

Comments on the application can be made until 27th March.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed