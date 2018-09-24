GCSE students still waiting for ICT results, four weeks on

A ‘concerned citizen’ has been in touch with OnTheWight with worrying news for some GCSE students at Christ the King College.

The College have confirmed that some ICT students are still awaiting their GCSE results, over a month after the new GCSE grades were released.

College has “cooperated with the exam board”

Matthew Quinn, Interim Executive Principal, told OnTheWight,

“Unfortunately, the results for a number of students taking OCR ICT have been delayed. The College appreciates that this must be very difficult for the students at this time. “The College cannot comment on the nature of the delay at this stage; however it has cooperated with the exam board at every stage during their process. “The exam board have informed us that grades will be issued over the next ten days.”

OCR: “Working closely with Christ the King College”

In response to the delay, OCR told the ‘concerned citizen’,

“We’re working closely with Christ the King College in Newport, Isle of Wight, over an issue around ICT Cambridge Nationals and are doing everything we can to release results within the coming days.”

