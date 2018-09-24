GCSE students still waiting for ICT results, four weeks on

The College say they cannot comment on the nature of the delay at this stage, but confirm it has cooperated with the exam board at every stage during their process.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Examination desks

A ‘concerned citizen’ has been in touch with OnTheWight with worrying news for some GCSE students at Christ the King College.

The College have confirmed that some ICT students are still awaiting their GCSE results, over a month after the new GCSE grades were released.

College has “cooperated with the exam board”
Matthew Quinn, Interim Executive Principal, told OnTheWight,

“Unfortunately, the results for a number of students taking OCR ICT have been delayed. The College appreciates that this must be very difficult for the students at this time.

“The College cannot comment on the nature of the delay at this stage; however it has cooperated with the exam board at every stage during their process.

“The exam board have informed us that grades will be issued over the next ten days.”

OCR: “Working closely with Christ the King College”
In response to the delay, OCR told the ‘concerned citizen’,

“We’re working closely with Christ the King College in Newport, Isle of Wight, over an issue around ICT Cambridge Nationals and are doing everything we can to release results within the coming days.”

Image: comedynose under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 24th September, 2018 4:41pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lxQ

Filed under: Carisbrooke, Central Wight, Education, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "GCSE students still waiting for ICT results, four weeks on"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
profoundlife

Sally, do you know if this is something particular to CTK or nationally / more widely with the qualification? Sounded like the former?

Vote Up00Vote Down
24, September 2018 5:17 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*