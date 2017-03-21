If you’re a fan of Coronation Street, you might have noticed a familiar name as the credits roll up at the end of the programme.

Former Carisbrooke High School pupil, Suri Krishnamma, is currently directing the popular soap.

BAFTA Nominations

Having grown up on the Isle of Wight, Suri left to study Photography, Film and Television at Bournemouth and Poole College of Art and Design (now AUB of which he is an honorary fellow) where he picked up the first of three BAFTA nominations.

He’s directed many TV programmes (Cold Blood, Waking the Dead, Blue Murder and Sea of Souls), feature films (New Year’s Day, Bad Karma and Dark Tourist) and lots of award-winning short films.

Supporting the Samaritans

Suri is going to be running in the London Marathon this year raising money for a charity close to the heart of many Islanders, The Samaritans.

