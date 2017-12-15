The Keep Island Line in the Franchise (KILF) campaign shares this latest news. Ed

The Keep Island Line in the Franchise (KILF) campaign has welcomed a willingness from South Western Railway (SWR) to adjust Island Line timetables in light of proposed changes to mainland rail services to and from Portsmouth.

SWR is currently consulting on possible future changes to its mainland timetables, which would be introduced in December 2018. These proposals have led to concern amongst Island resident about the likely increase in missed connections and longer waiting times in Portsmouth, due to the indicated arrival and departure times of London trains at the Harbour station and the town station (Portsmouth and Southsea).

Cross-Solent links can’t change unless Island Line does

Until now, there has been no firm indication from SWR that it would be willing to change Island Line timetables, meaning that the ability of cross-Solent operators to adjust theirs is limited.

Wightlink and Hovertravel can only realistically change their crossing schedules if Island Line trains are adjusted as well, as otherwise connectivity on the Island side of the route would worsen.

Willingness by SWR

After representations from KILF, SWR have provided the following statement:

“We continue to consult on the timetables for SWR’s services from December 2018. They are not finalised and we do recognise the need for them to work with other transport providers to provide excellent links for commuters and leisure travellers connecting to the Isle of Wight links. “We will also look to adjust Island Line timetables to support a seamless journey to and from the mainland.”

Looking to Wightlink and Hovertravel to complete the jigsaw

Speaking in response, Cllr Michael Beston – IW Council member for Shanklin Central, which includes the town’s station – said:

“We welcome this response from SWR. The current route from Shanklin to London Waterloo works well, and it is essential that any changes to the mainland part of the journey is reciprocated by adjustments to both cross-Solent services and Island Line. “It is great news that SWR – as the operator of both mainland and Island rail services – is prepared to change timetables on both sides of the Solent, and we will now be looking to Wightlink and Hovertravel to do the same. This will complete the jigsaw.”

Adding first earlier first train

Cllr Chris Quirk – IW Council member for Shanklin South, and a founding member of KILF – added:

“The consultation document states that South Western Railway is ‘working with the ferry and hovercraft operators to maintain connectivity between the Isle of Wight and mainland services’. This latest statement confirms, for the first time, how that would work in practice. “We also welcome the commitment to add an earlier train from Shanklin (to meet the first FastCat service), providing an important early morning connection for our town’s residents to get to London by the beginning of the working day. We look forward to its introduction in December 2018.”

Image: elsie under CC BY 2.0